Immunization Clinics Available as New School Year Approaches

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Welcome to August – National Immunization Awareness Month!

Staying true to that theme, South Central Public Health District is encouraging parents to have their children immunized now to avoid the back-to-school rush.

“Immunizations are the best way to protect your children from the infectious diseases that vaccines are designed to prevent,” Cheryle Becker, administrator for the district’s Public Health Division, said in a news release on Wednesday. “This is the best way to keep your child healthy.”

The health district offers free immunizations for children under 18, though there is a small fee to administer the vaccine. South Central Health District will be at 10 schools for seventh-grade registration this August, according to the news release, and will hold weekly immunization clinics at locations around the valley:

Twin Falls Office: 737-5966

1020 Washington St. N.

Twin Falls, ID 83301

Bellevue Office: 788-4335

117 East Ash Street

Bellevue, ID 83313

Gooding Office: 934-4477

255 North Canyon Drive s

Gooding, ID 83330

Heyburn Office: 678-8221

485 22nd Street

Heyburn, ID 83336

Jerome Office: 324-8838

East Avenue H

Jerome, ID 83338

For more information about vaccinations, visit SCPHD online .