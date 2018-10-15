“Impractical Jokers” Star Coming To Salt Lake City

If you watch the show on TruTv called "Impractical Jokers", you're going to want to hear this!

Sal Vulcano, one of the members of the "Impractical Jokers" and the "Tenderloins" will be performing at Wiseguys in Salt Lake City and I have to go! Sal likes to do stand-up comedy on his off time. I hear he is pretty good.

It technically isn't until January 3rd, but tickets are on sale now and if you want to go, you may want to catch tickets soon. There will be special guests, I can't be the only one who secretly hopes it is Joe Gato, Brian Quinn and James Murray.

Here is a sample of his comedy. It may just be worth the drive.