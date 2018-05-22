In Case You Missed It Romaine Lettuce Is Safe To Eat Again
ICYMI - you can once again safely eat Romaine lettuce. But that doesn't mean you HAVE to eat it. I, for one, have decide to stick to my diet of food that won't kill me with kidney failure, stomach cramps, and vomiting. Actually that sounds like a weekend at college.
in Idaho but
across the United States it was a big deal. There were over 170 people in 23 states reported sick and 1 death from the bacteria in California.
There you have it, the Romaine growing season in Yuma (where the outbreak is traced back to) ended over a month ago, so unless there is another different outbreak go get your salad on without fear of sickness.