In Idaho Is It Against The Law To Leave Pets Outside In The Cold?

We have all heard the dangers of leaving dogs in hot cars and there is now even laws to protect people who are trying to save them. But, what about the cold temperatures? We all know Idaho can get well below freezing.

Technically, there are no real laws in Idaho preventing people from leaving their pets outside, even in frigid temperatures. However, if you see an animal left outside and appears to be in imminent danger, police will step in.

Sure dogs and cats have fur to protect them, but they can still get frost bite, hypothermia and other deadly side effects of the cold. If you don't have a place to keep your animals warm outside, bring them in doors. Better safe than sorry.