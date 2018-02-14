In Theaters Soon: Waterworld II

Leaders of the island nation of Tuvalu blame First World countries for Third World problems.

The claim is our carbon footprints cause climate change, once known as global warming, which makes seas rise and eventually will swamp their country. Got it?

But Tuvalu isn’t being swallowed by the oceans. The blogger Peter Heck writes the small island is getting bigger. I guess the Prime Minister’s attempt at extortion just lost all its water!!!

A great many poor nations, and in looking at pictures of Tuvalu it’s very poor, would like to guilt you as a taxpayer into covering up Third World economic incompetence. The country has lovely beaches and save for some periodic cyclonic storms tourism should be making the people rich. British royalty surely loves the view.