Infant’s Death Under Investigation

UPDATE, 4:35 p.m.: Twin Falls Police have released more information about a baby who died late Friday night after being left unattended in a vehicle for several hours at a residence in the 500 block of Highland Avenue.

When called to the location, officers found the 10-month-old unresponsive and not breathing. The child was taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, but lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.

Police said no arrests have been made, but the incident is still under investigation. Names of the baby and guardians are being withheld by police at this time.

Police say it's a sad reminder to never leave children in vehicles unattended.

"It simply is not safe to leave an unattended child in a vehicle any time," said Chief Craig Kingsbury. "This becomes especially true during warm temperatures. The interior temperature of a vehicle increases rapidly and this can become deadly for children and even pets. Please do not ever leave children unattended in a car."

Original story

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Police are investigating the death of an infant who died Friday night in Twin Falls.

The body of the 10-month-old was taken to Boise for an autopsy, County Coroner Gene Turley told News Radio 1310. Results are not expected for “a few weeks,” he said.