Injury Crash in Jerome County

On October 30, 2016, at 2:35 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle, injury crash near N 100 W/W 100 N, in Jerome County.

(Idaho State Police) Jorge Gonzalez-Hernandes, 37, of Jerome, was driving westbound on N 100 W in a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe. The vehicle drove off the right shoulder and rolled.

Gonzalez-Hernandez was transported via air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. His passengers, Carmen Vidriesca Meza, 35, and Arturo Triana-Lara, 51, of Jerome, were not transported.