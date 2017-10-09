Injury Crash On Southbound US-93 Near Jerome

On Sunday, October 8, 2017 at approximately 9:44 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, injury crash southbound US-93 at the SH-25 intersection near Jerome.

Raymond B. Littlefield, 73, of Boise, was driving westbound on SH-25 in a 2006 Suzuki GVT. Robert A Santillanes, 64, of Burley, was driving southbound on US-93 in a 2006 Mack Semi Truck. Santillanes struck Littlefield's vehicle on the passenger side causing it to exit the roadway. Littlefield was transported by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Littlefield was not wearing a seatbelt. Santillanes was wearing a seatbelt.

The southbound lane of US-93 was blocked for approximately three hours.