INL Bans Hunting During Solar Eclipse, But Idaho Has Plenty of Places to Fish

The goal is provide a way for people to find cool places to fish before or after the eclipse. The online map is divided into four regions of the state that will be in its path.

Each region has different character, from the canyons, plains and peaks in Southwest Idaho to the mountain meadows in Eastern Idaho.

Within each region, there are four types of fishing waters highlighted: family fishing waters that are easily accessible and have simple fishing rules, destination lakes and reservoirs, backcountry hike-in lakes, and ‘gateway’ waters that are destinations, as well as trailheads to nearby backcountry lakes.