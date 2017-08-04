INL Bans Hunting During Solar Eclipse, But Idaho Has Plenty of Places to Fish
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – Hunters won’t be able to hunt elk or pronghorn on property of the Idaho National Laboratory during the upcoming solar eclipse, but anglers might be happy about this message from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game: “Fish the Eclipse.”
There are nearly 100 places to fish along the path of the eclipse, and the department has prepared an interactive online guide so you know just where to go.
The goal is provide a way for people to find cool places to fish before or after the eclipse. The online map is divided into four regions of the state that will be in its path.
Each region has different character, from the canyons, plains and peaks in Southwest Idaho to the mountain meadows in Eastern Idaho.
Within each region, there are four types of fishing waters highlighted: family fishing waters that are easily accessible and have simple fishing rules, destination lakes and reservoirs, backcountry hike-in lakes, and ‘gateway’ waters that are destinations, as well as trailheads to nearby backcountry lakes.
Just don’t forget to buy your fishing license.
The INL will close on Aug. 21 to hunting, however, “for safety and security purposes.”
For more than a decade, hunters taking part in certain elk and pronghorn hunts have been able to access half-mile onto specific portions along the northern boundary of the INL site, according to Fish and Game.
The access change will in effect for only a 24-hour period, and violators will be subject to federal legal action.