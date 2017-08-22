Insane Drone Video Shows Idaho Falls Going Completely Dark During Solar Eclipse

Maybe by now you feel like you've seen and heard enough about the total solar eclipse that crossed Idaho on Monday. May I suggest just one more video before we completely put this to bed? Someone captured Idaho Falls going completely dark with their drone and it's amazing.

Thank you, Taylor Kirkham . The historic total solar eclipse was amazing to experience on the ground and seeing it from the air is really special.

We had around 97% totality in the Magic Valley. Idaho Falls was directly in the path and went completely dark. It's hard to fathom the scale of this, but seeing it from above from a drone's perspective helps.

BONUS: Relive the eclipse as seen from Twin Falls.