Interim President Chosen for BSU

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) A Boise State University faculty member has been chosen as the interim president while a board searches for a permanent candidate. The Idaho State Board of Education announced Friday the appointment of Dr. Martin Schimpf to serve as interim president when current President Dr. Bob Kustra retires at the end of the month. Dr. Schimpf has worked at BSU since 1990 and served in various roles including provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs. Board President Dr. Linda Clark said in a prepared statement they wanted a person in the position who had the trust of the campus community and who can maintain the university's momentum. The board extended the search for a permanent president after they interviewed three candidates last month.