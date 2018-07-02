Intermittent Closures Planned Along Eastland Drive
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Intermittent closures of street accesses will begin July 9 along Eastland Drive.
The following streets will be affected, according to information from the city of Twin Falls: Julie Lane, Bowlin Lane, Candle Ridge Drive, Pole Line Road East and the north side of Pole Line Road.
The closures, which will happen between July 9 and 13, are so contractors can place base material for the Eastland/Pole Line Expansion Project. Paving begins July 16 and 17, which also will cause intermittent closures of the same street accesses.
It is anticipated the closures will last up to four hours, the city says, and drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes near the project area.