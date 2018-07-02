Intermittent Closures Planned Along Eastland Drive

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Intermittent closures of street accesses will begin July 9 along Eastland Drive.

The following streets will be affected, according to information from the city of Twin Falls: Julie Lane, Bowlin Lane, Candle Ridge Drive, Pole Line Road East and the north side of Pole Line Road.

The closures, which will happen between July 9 and 13, are so contractors can place base material for the Eastland/Pole Line Expansion Project. Paving begins July 16 and 17, which also will cause intermittent closures of the same street accesses.