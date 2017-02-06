Interstate 86 Closed by Flooding in Cassia County
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho transportation officials have closed Interstate 86 in eastern Cassia County after the Raft River overflowed with melt off.
According to the Idaho Transportation Department the road was closed Monday afternoon from mile marker 0 to about 36. Idaho State Police says the roadway is only open to local traffic. ITD says I-86 may be closed two or more days depending on weather conditions. About a foot of water had covered the roadway Monday afternoon before it was shut down.
ITD has not designated an official detour around the closure. Options between Burley and Pocatello include I-84 to Interstate 15 or by U.S. 93 from Twin Falls to Arco then U.S. 26 to I-15 near Blackfoot.