Invasive Mussel Larvae Found for First Time in Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Montana officials hope it's not too late to contain invasive mussels found for the first time in the Northwest.

The Spokesman-Review reports state Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials announced Nov. 8 that larvae was discovered in the Tiber Reservoir. Fisheries division administrator Eileen Ryce said the good news is that the detection system worked.

Northwestern states have been working to block quagga and zebra mussels from invading waterways. The tiny mussels can spread quickly, clog pipes and obstruct beaches.