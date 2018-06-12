Irrigation Line Work to Impact Some Twin Falls Customers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Some pressurized irrigation users in Twin Falls may be impacted by work set to start today. The city of Twin Falls says contractors will begin installing a new irrigation water line next to Eastland Drive from Cheney Drive to Julie Lane. The work will connect the new line to an existing line and should last through Sunday, June 17. The water line will need to be shut down from time to time for up to 24 hours in the area while work is being done. If you have any questions call 208-735-7323.