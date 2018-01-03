Is Christian Unity a Contradiction?

Christian unity is often an oxymoron.

Many people believe their faith is under siege

In a country where we more and more see open hostility to Christian faith it may be time for Christians to close ranks. Paul Thompson is the Pastor of Eastside Baptist Church in Twin Falls and is hosting a series of sermons with visiting pastors. These will take place Sunday evenings. The first is this coming Sunday.

He paid a visit to Top Story and discussed Christianity’s place in the modern world and fielded telephone calls. Many people believe their faith is under siege. Is there a way forward? Should we involve ourselves politically? Can we better be a beacon of light for non-believers and those looking for examples of Christian living?