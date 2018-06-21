Is Craters Of The Moon Really The Biggest Tourist Trap In Idaho

This is bound to upset someone. There are claims floating around the interwebs that Craters of the Moon is actually really boring and not worth a tourist visit.

I know, crazy right? Or is it? Craters really isn't what anyone visiting for a first time expects and if you don't know what to look for or what to do there - it really is just a bunch of boring rocks.

The good news is that despite the Business Insider ranking, if you know what to do at Craters it is actually pretty cool for a day. I'll admit that the first time I drove by I was underwhelmed, then we stopped by for a visit with friends who knew of some cool stuff to do there and we had a fun day.

That's the key. You have to go with a local so you do the good stuff. There are underground tunnels at Craters and some pretty nice little hikes. The tunnels (if I remember correct) aren't marked though and they are in the ground so you can walk right by them and miss them.

Is Craters as good of a tourist spot as the Perrine Bridge, Redfish Lake, or Box Canyon? Not even close. But it is better than Chubbuck and I'd call that a win.