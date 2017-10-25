Is Fishing Over Regulated? (Opinion)

Sometimes someone inadvertently makes a valid point about government.

An opinion writer at High Country News believes government needs more gun regulations. He lives in liberal Denver, Colorado.

He argues government regulates fishing far more than firearms. Truth be told, government regulates a great many things. In some parts of the country, you can go to jail for braiding a neighbor’s hair and if you get paid for the effort. Even if it’s just 5 dollars.

He may not like my interpretation, but I believe he has made a good point about overregulation.