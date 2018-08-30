Is Football a Fading Sport?

Millions of American kids play soccer but far fewer watch it on TV.

Millions play football and many watch it on TV. There are predictions we’ve reached peak football.

It appears the number of kids playing is on a steady decline. Fears of injuries may play a part and over the last few decades much has come along to compete for the attention of young boys and teenagers.

It doesn’t mean football is going away but in the future it may well impact talent pools for college and professional ball. Some even chalk up the decline to an effort to emasculate the American male. The game has long been a proving ground for men and boys looking to test their own toughness. Maybe the desire is gone.