Is Idaho A Hamburger State Or A Hot Dog State?

Summer grilling is a time of choices. Do you grill with charcoal or propane, smoke with wood chips, or on an open fire? Then, what type of meat are you going to grill?

According to Walmart, Idaho is a state that loves their hot dogs. Which, go ahead and judge me, but what? Burgers are so much better than dogs! What makes it even worse is that in their study last year we were a hamburger state. That means in the last year for some reason we switched teams. I think it is also kind of unfair because I know a lot of parents will give their kids hot dogs for lunch more often than they give them a burger.