Is It Really Illegal To Warm Up Your Car In Idaho

Let's be honest - winter sucks. Yes, there are a lot of fun things you can do when there is snow outside, but it's all contingent on whether you can even get outside at all.

There are a lot of things that can keep us from heading into the Idaho winter wonderland. Between not having the will to get bundled up in an attempt to not freeze, countless warnings from mother nature that it's going to be stupid cold out, and the fact that my car hates winter and sometimes refuses to wake up in the frosty mornings. Winter is just too cold.

One way that we try to save ourselves from the cold is by pre-heating our cars. I know some who will wake up and run outside in their slippers to start their car so it will be bearable when they head out for the day. First of all that's a dangerous step to take since you are leaving your car running and open for thieves, or if something goes wrong with your car and it starts on fire (probably not going to happen, but it could). Secondly - it is actually illegal to start your car and leave it running unattended, and it has been since 1988. Idaho Code 49-602 addresses the issue of unattended motor vehicles and states

No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended without first stopping the engine, locking the ignition, removing the key from the ignition, effectively setting the parking brake and, when standing upon any grade, turning the front wheels to the curb or side of the highway.

The cops may not bust you and give you a fine for doing it, but if they wanted they could.

