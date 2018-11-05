Is It Too Early For Twin Falls To Get Christmas Decorations Out?

It is starting to feel like Christmas starts earlier and earlier every year. Sure it may be too early to get a live Christmas tree because it will be firewood by the time Christmas is here, but what about everything else? Is it too early to decorate for Christmas?

I mean, Christmas decorations have been in stores since August, Halloween is over and there isn't a lot of Thanksgiving decorations you can put up. Christmas is the logical answer to decorate for right?

What do you think?