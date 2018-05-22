Is Minimum Wage in Idaho Even Necessary?

Idaho’s minimum wage hasn’t moved much in a very long time but here’s a question. Is it even necessary?

Even during the worst of the recession 10 years ago most people working made above $7.25 an hour.

Very few jobs actually pay the bare minimum. Even during the worst of the recession 10 years ago most people working made above $7.25 an hour. A lower wage may have kept more people in the workforce.

Passing McDonald’s in downtown Twin over the weekend I saw the flashing sign below the Golden Arches. It explains the restaurant needs help and even sweeping up has a starting hourly wage of 10 dollars an hour. For entry level work or for someone looking to stay busy after retiring from another job, why not?