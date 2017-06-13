Is Russ Fulcher Dropping Out?

He’s one of four candidates seeking the Republican nomination for Idaho Governor. Popular among the grass roots he may not be as well-funded as the other three candidates. Fulcher has a major announcement Wednesday. Some speculate he’ll instead announce he plans to run for the U.S. House seat being vacated by Raul Labrador. Representative Labrador and Mr. Fulcher share a constituency and were allies in the state legislature. Labrador entered the Governor’s race two weeks ago.