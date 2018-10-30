Is Scarywood Really The Most Haunted Place In Idaho?
I've heard about a lot of haunted places in Idaho, including the Mansions of Albion, caves in the BLM Land, old mining towns, and even here at the radio station we get some unexplained scares from spooky sounds. But a recent article claims that an amusement park is the most haunted in Idaho.
Scarywood is in Northern Idaho and is presented by the Silverwood Amusement Park. It seems to be basically what Lagoon does with Frightmares down in Utah. While Scarywood is an amusement park with a scary theme, Thrillist claims it is the most spooky place in Idaho. Even if it isn't actually haunted they have a great gallery of scared visitors on their Instagram page!
