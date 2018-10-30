Is Scarywood Really The Most Haunted Place In Idaho?

I've heard about a lot of haunted places in Idaho , including the Mansions of Albion, caves in the BLM Land, old mining towns, and even here at the radio station we get some unexplained scares from spooky sounds. But a recent article claims that an amusement park is the most haunted in Idaho.

Scarywood is in Northern Idaho and is presented by the Silverwood Amusement Park . It seems to be basically what Lagoon does with Frightmares down in Utah. While Scarywood is an amusement park with a scary theme, Thrillist claims it is the most spooky place in Idaho. Even if it isn't actually haunted they have a great gallery of scared visitors on their Instagram page !



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silverwood Theme Park (@silverwoodthemepark) on Sep 27, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silverwood Theme Park (@silverwoodthemepark) on Oct 9, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Silverwood Theme Park (@silverwoodthemepark) on Oct 3, 2018 at 11:54am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silverwood Theme Park (@silverwoodthemepark) on Oct 19, 2018 at 5:38pm PDT