Is The Government Experimenting on Idaho? Many Idahoans Believe Yes

Chemtrails is not a new conspiracy theory. But, it's a subject that is causing new discussions about whether or not the government is experimenting on Idaho including phenomena that was seen during the total solar eclipse on Monday.

If you're new to what chemtrails are, the Wikipedia page gives a simple definition.

The chemtrail conspiracy theory is the claim that long-lasting trails, so-called "chemtrails", are left in the sky by high-flying aircraft and that they consist of chemical or biological agents deliberately sprayed for unknown purposes undisclosed to the general public.

The following video was shared earlier this week regarding the skies of Idaho appearing silver. Those of us who are a little less conspiracy-minded would suggest that's probably wildfire smoke, but that's just crazy talk, right?

Before you laugh this off, consider that many who believe there is some credibility to this claim point to animal die-offs over the past few years as evidence. The Washington Post documented the snow geese deaths a couple years ago.

Then, there were the songbird deaths in Kuna , also back in 2015.

The numbers that think the government is up to something are growing. Just do a search for "Idaho Chemtrails" on YouTube and you'll see what I mean.

If there's any truth to this, what is the government trying to learn? The theories vary wildly from chemicals controlling behavior control to weapons testing.

What say you?