Is The Twin Falls Chipotle Ever Going To Open?
If you find yourself driving by the new Twin Falls Chipotle and wondering if it's ever going to open, here's your answer.
The answer is yes, Chipotle is going to open... and soon. Like many construction projects around Twin, our unusually snowy winter might have caused some delays. In any case, our media contacts at Chipotle tell us the Twin Falls location will be open by the end of July at the very latest.
We will give you an exact opening date as soon as it is released.