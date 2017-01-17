Is There A Meteor Crater In Southern Idaho? (WATCH)

I have no doubt that someone (anyone) smarter than me can answer this. But, someone recently found something on Google Maps that they believe proves there is a meteor crater in Southern Idaho. Can you explain it?

I did not find this myself. No way. I'm the guy who discovers squirrels riding surfboards. The credit for this one goes to YouTuber Crazy Sonoran . They found an area in Southern Idaho that appears different from the surrounding region. I had to do some digging, but believe this is the area they're talking about.

Google Maps, Google Earth

To give you a better idea of where this is at, this is a zoomed out view of the area with the red thingy being where the "crater" is located . It's just north of Pocatello .

Google Maps, Google Earth

I'm not gonna pretend to know if their theory is correct. But, I will give them credit in that the area does look different than the terrain that is nearby.

If you're one of those super-educated people that knows this stuff, please chime in.