Is This Gooding Location One of the Most Haunted in Idaho? (WATCH)

If a recently released list is to be believed, one of the most haunted places in Idaho is here in the Magic Valley.

Many who have researched the location believe that residents from what used to be a tuberculosis hospital remain there.

Only In Your State ranked the 9 spookiest haunted hotels in Idaho. One of them is right in our backyard. It's the University Inn in Gooding.

I looked at their Facebook page and didn't see any ghosts, but maybe they were hiding? But, if you search the many paranormal websites, you'll find plenty of groups that consider the University Inn very haunted.

Haunted Places rates the University Inn as 82% haunted. Many who have researched the location believe that residents from what used to be a tuberculosis hospital remain there.

There was a report by the Deseret News about 9 years ago where a ghost hunting group claimed to capture a photograph of what looked like a man with a handlebar mustache in a mist or fog.

Pinterest is full of pics that claim to prove the University Inn is indeed a place where the Ghostbusters would be kept quite busy.