Is This The Most Beautiful 6 Miles In Idaho?

Idaho is full of beautiful outdoors things to do. This hike was named one of, if not the MOST beautiful hikes in Idaho. Do you agree?

Starting from Pettit Lake and hiking to Alice Lake, don't let the internet troll you, the hike is 6 miles one way, the aerial map looks like it is a little under 4 miles, but there are about two miles worth of climbing up a mountain. As long as you know what you are getting yourself into, it is well worth it. Admittedly, we probably should have known it was a longer and tougher hike based on the massive amounts of hikers with backpacks and camping gear. None the less, it was beautiful.

Alice Lake

Do you think this is the most beautiful six miles in Idaho? Have you ever made it to Alice Lake?