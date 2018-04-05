Any time you make an opinion based claim about the best or worst of something there will obviously be a debate. So, let the debates begin.

Thrillist is claiming that Sandpoint is the most underrated city in Idaho. I'll admit that Sandpoint sounds like a pretty awesome place - having never been there - but not underrated since I don't think I've heard anything bad about it. Isn't that what underrated is? Either it is awesome and nobody goes there or it is awesome but people say it isn't?

I'd argue that Pine/Featherville is way more underrated (and probably better). At Pine you can camp in either tent or RV, enjoy the random hot springs in the river, and you're just a few minutes away from Anderson Reservoir. There never seems to be so many people that you can't find a spot or privacy. We go every year !

What do you think is the most underrated city in Idaho?