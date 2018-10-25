Is This Twin Falls Biggest EyeSore? Can You Name A Worse One?

Greg Jannetta

In the two plus years I've been a Twin Falls resident, I've driven past these wooden ramps alongside the railroad tracks on Minidoka Avenue dozens of times. They aren't pretty to look at. Does anyone know why they are still standing?

I know I have had the urge several times to crank my steering wheel to the right, and go "Dukes of Hazard" off one of them.

They appear to be remnants of truck loading ramps. But why are they located on the railroad track side of Minidoka? Is there some sort of historical significance here?

And also, if this isn't Twin Falls biggest eyesore, what is?

Should the city of Twin Falls remove these in your opinion?