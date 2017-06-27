Is Twin Falls Growth Too Fast?
There are some people who wish the growth would just slow down.
Twin Falls, is for the most part, easy living.
I’m not saying they want it to stop, but they would like to take a breath and see if it can’t be better managed. The controversy was up for discussion on Top Story and at my weekly newspaper column.
Twin Falls is, for the most part, easy living. Plenty of shopping choices and, if you like, one tank trips when driving finds some of the world’s greatest scenery (including here) is within a few hours. You can hear the discussion below: