Police Arrest 3 on Drug Trafficking Charges in Cassia County

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX) – Two people from Minnesota were arrested Wednesday on drug trafficking charges in Cassia County. Another man, from California, was arrested on the same charges on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Idaho State Police arrested Scott D. Hofer, 60, and 55-year-old Mary L. Lindbeck, both of St. Paul, Minn., after officers pulled them over for a traffic violation.

A Cassia County Sheriff's Office K-9 team was called to the scene, and upon further investigation officers found 120 pounds of marijuana. ISP seized the vehicle and about $2,000 in cash. Hofer was charged as a felon in possession of a firearm, ISP said. Both were booked into the Cassia County Jail.

These arrests follow another arrest for drug trafficking that officers made on Tuesday, ISP said, also in Cassia County.

Scott A. Halverson, 53, of Greenwood, Calif., was arrested Tuesday on drug trafficking charges after officers pulled him over for a traffic infraction and found about 10 pounds of marijuana. ISP seized the vehicle and about $1,100 in cash. He also was booked into the Cassia County Jail.

ISP said marijuana seizures in the state have increased steadily over the past four years. Some 319 pounds was seized in 2014, 458 pounds in 2015, 507 pounds in 2016, and 1,375 pounds in 2017.