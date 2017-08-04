ISP Investigates 3 Interstate Crashes Minutes Apart in Jerome County

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – Three crash sites on Interstate 84 kept Idaho State Police busy Thursday afternoon in Jerome County. Each of the crashes were caused because drivers failed to slow down for traffic in front of them, according to ISP.

The first crash occurred about 1:30 p.m. westbound near mile post 196.

Pocatello resident Howard Dixon, 74, was driving westbound in a 2012 Subaru Legacy. Cortney Cook, 26, of Idaho Falls was driving eastbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu, when she failed to yield for slowing traffic and collided with Dixon’s vehicle.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, according to ISP. The westbound lanes of travel were blocked for about two hours while the crash site was cleared.

Another crash occurred about 1:45 p.m. near mile post 198, also westbound.

Samuel Harward, 46, of American Fork, Utah, was driving westbound in a 2007 Holiday Rambler Motorhome. Kevin Powers, 47, of Kearns, Utah, also was driving westbound in a 2017 Freightliner Cascadia 125 semi. Harward failed to yield to slowing traffic and collided with the motorhome.

Harward and Powers were both wearing their seat belts.

A third crash, this one involved three vehicles, was reported at 2:15 p.m. near mile post 195.

Gary Bores, 72, of Boise was driving eastbound in a 2008 Dodge Nitro. Umar Amin, 36, of Round Rock, Texas, was driving eastbound in a 2012 Freightliner, pulling one trailer. A 2000 BMW 328I failed to yield to slowing traffic and collided with the Dodge and Freightliner. The BMW was driven by Jacek Koprukowniak, 60, of Buffalo Grove, Ill.