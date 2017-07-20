ISP Investigates Crash in Gooding County, Motorists Asked to Use Alternate Route

UPDATE : Two people were taken to the hospital after being involved in a two-semi crash that happened a little before 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The crash site was at the intersection of 1700 East 2950 South near Wendell.

According to ISP, 19-year-old Filer resident Tristan J. Taylor was driving a semi pulling three trailers northbound on 1700 E. Carl R. Wade, 52, of Gooding was driving eastbound on 2950 S in a semi pulling a single trailer. Taylor failed to yield to a stop sign and collided with Wade.

Taylor was taken by air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Wade was taken by air ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Neither driver was wearing his seat belt.

Original story

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX) — Idaho State Police is investigating a crash at 1700 East 2950 South in Gooding County. The road is currently closed and motorists are asked to use alternate routes. More information will be posted as it becomes available.