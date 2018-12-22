ISP Investigating Two Separate Juvenile Pedestrian Fatalities

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho State Police are investigation two separate incidents were juvenile pedestrians were killed Friday, one in McCall the other in Nampa. According to ISP, the first accident happened in McCall on Lake Ridge Drive at around 1:27 p.m. where a car hit a child sledding down a driveway. Investigators say there were two juveniles sledding when one went out onto the roadway and was hit by a car that could not stop in time. The young person was taken to the hospital in McCall where they died. The other incident happened at just before 8 p.m. at the Franklin Blvd exit in Nampa where another juvenile was struck by a semi-truck. ISP says the juvenile was attempting to cross the lanes of traffic before they were hit by the truck. The juvenile died on scene. Westbound I-84 was blocked for more than two hours.