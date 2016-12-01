ISP: Problem Solved with Emergency Service Number

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – After a programming and service issue, the Idaho State Police says its non-emergency number is once again working for mobile phones.

ISP has a mobile phone call feature (*ISP or *477) that people can use as a quick, alternate way to reach an emergency dispatch center in the event of witnessing impaired or reckless driving, or being involved in traffic safety incidents or crashes. The agency recently learned, however, that the feature was not working for some users with certain mobile phones.