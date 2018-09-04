ISP Report Multiple Fatalities During Holiday Weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) State police reported several fatal crashes during the Labor Day holiday weekend that is considered the end of the "100 Deadliest Days." Idaho State Police last Wednesday reported Idaho had seen 93 fatalities between the Memorial Day holiday and Labor Day, considered to be one of the deadliest time periods for drivers. On Saturday State Police said two people on a motorcycle died when they hit a traffic cone on Interstate 84 on Saturday; Christopher Pierpont, age 42, and Christine Pierpont, age 43, both of Mountain Home were wearing helmets. On Sunday, Twin Falls resident Brandon Worring, age 26, died when he went through a stoplight on the south side of town and was hit by another vehicle and crashed into a building. Monday, 18-year-old Austin Smith, of Nampa, was ejected from a small pickup towing a trailer when it went off the road and rolled on State Highway 21 near Lowman. A juvenile was also taken to the hospital with injuries. Also on Monday in Nampa 21-year-old Ethan Hayes, of Nampa, died from his injuries when the pickup he was in ran a stop sign and hit another pickup pulling a camp trailer. Several people had to be taken to the hospital.