ISP Respond to Several Slide-offs East of Twin Falls Exit on I-84

Idaho State Police is working a crash on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 just west of the Twin Falls exit at Highway 93. The crash was first reported at 7 p.m. and the right lane is blocked. As of 7:50 p.m. 511.idaho.gov reported there was still blockage, continue to check the website for the latest road conditions. ISP says there have been multiple slide-offs on that stretch of interstate. Drivers should use caution while traveling in the area. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for this evening and Wednesday for southern Idaho.

Approximate area of crash:

