ISP Seek Witnesses After Toolbox Falls from Pickup Near Bliss

BLISS, Idaho (KLIX) Witnesses are being sought after a small pickup hit a tool box that fell from the back of another pickup near Bliss earlier this month. Idaho State Police have asked anyone who might have seen the incident on the morning of November 17 to call them. Police say a light colored pickup had gotten off the exit ramp at Bliss when the toolbox came out of the bed and was hit by a 2012 white Toyota Tacoma. If you are missing a toolbox or have any information for ISP, call 208-736-3060