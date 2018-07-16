ISP: Two Killed in Separate Crashes During the Weekend
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) State Police investigated two separate fatal car rollovers at opposite ends of the state during the weekend. In eastern Idaho ISP investigated a rollover early Saturday involving one car near the town of Fish Haven. Police say Russell Johnson, age 41, of Montpelier, was driving a 1997 Toyota Corolla when he went off the road, hit an embankment and rolled. Johnson was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car, he died at the scene. Meanwhile, in northern Idaho ISP investigated another single vehicle crash were a 49-year-old man was killed. Investigators say the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office tried to stop Howard Brammer, of Athol, when he exited U.S. Highway 95 at a high rate of speed and rolled his 1997 Toyota Camry. ISP says Brammer was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.