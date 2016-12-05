ISP Warns of Winter Driving Conditions

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho State Police are warning drivers to use caution and be prepared for winter driving conditions Monday morning. ISP says there has been several slide-offs in southern Idaho in multiple locations. Police ask drivers to take extra time to get to their destinations. Go to 511.idaho.gov for updated road conditions and road closures.

The National Weather Service in Boise was expecting a 40% chance of snow overnight. During the day conditions should be clear with a high of 29 degrees while tonight there is a slight chance of snow showers. Tuesday the Magic Valley could see a 40% chance of snow with a high around 29.

Here is a snap shot of road conditions from the Idaho Transportation Department shortly before 5 a.m. Again, go to 511.idaho.gov for the latest driving conditions.