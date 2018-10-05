It May Be Fall But It’s Still Summer At The Twin Falls City Pool

Sure the splash pads are closed and the temperatures are getting chilly, but the Twin Falls City Pool wants you to be able to have some summer fun all winter long.

The midnight splash is back! On October 12th at 8:30 P.M. you can go splash around in the covered warm pool like it is sunny and 75 degrees outside!

It isn't until midnight, it lasts until 10:30 P.M. but still. If you are like me and just not ready to give up summer fun, here you go. Perfect opportunity.