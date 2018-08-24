ITD Deputy Director Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

BOISE, Idaho – One of Idaho’s own has earned a lifetime achievement award.

Idaho Transportation Department Chief Deputy Scott Stokes was given the award from the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators during the organization's annual conference on Aug. 23 in Philadelphia, Pa., according to a news release from ITD.

"While many people throughout Idaho deserve credit for all the great work they are doing, Scott Stokes has demonstrated long-term, unwavering commitment and leadership to keep everyone driving forward toward our goal of saving lives," Mary Hunter, former ITD Office of Highway Safety manager, said in the prepared statement. "He made saving lives a priority. These are not just numbers, but lives saved and families kept whole."

Stokes, who has been with the transportation department since 1991, has held several positions with the agency and has devoted his career with ITD to improving highway safety.

"Scott is an excellent safety ambassador," said Office of Highway Safety Manager John Tomlinson. "He wants nothing more than to move '’Toward Zero Deaths.' I am glad he is being recognized for his many years of focus on behavioral safety."