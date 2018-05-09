ITD Plans Open House for Preliminary Designs of Declo Project

DECLO, Idaho – The public is invited to view preliminary designs of a new port of entry concept near Declo.

The Idaho Transportation Department says it will host an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. on May 17 at the Burley City Hall, 1401 Overland Ave. Representatives from the design team will be available to answer questions and gather input.

The purpose of the project, according to the transportation department, is to relocate the Cotterel Port of Entry to Interstate 84 near milepost 219, between the Declo and Salt Lake City interchanges.

The new location is intended to facilitate more efficient trucking operations through advanced technology, and will meet current federal compliance standards. Elements of the new facility will include expansion of interstate access control, new eastbound and westbound on and off ramps, support utility infrastructure, scales with weigh-in-motion and automated vehicle identification technologies, video equipment, luminaries, signage and operations office buildings.