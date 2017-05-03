ITD Schedules Public Open House for I-84 Jerome Interchange Project

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – You’ll have the chance to comment next week on design concepts for an Interstate 84 interchange project.

The Idaho Transportation Department has scheduled a public open house from 4 to 7 p.m. next Tuesday, May 9, at the Idaho State Police Region 4 office, 218 W. Yakima Ave., Jerome.

The open house is so that the public can review and comment on a proposal is to reconstruct the I-84 south Jerome interchange, Exit 168.

The interchange is an aging structure that has been identified by ITD for replacement and redesign. According to the department, the design objectives include:

Minimize the potential for collisions.

Minimize the impact to properties and the natural environment.

Provide fluid traffic flow on I-84, on/off ramps, Lincoln Avenue, E Frontage Road N, and Bob Barton Road.

Safely accommodate pedestrian and bicycle travel.

Reduce travel time.

Increase efficiency in the movement of goods and services.

Information about the proposed design, impacts to traffic, and project schedule will be presented at the open house. Members of the project team also will be available to answer questions and receive comments.