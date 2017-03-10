ITD Seeks Public Comment for Intercity Transit Funding

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – The Idaho Transportation Department is seeking public comment regarding two applicants for funding to operate intercity bus routes within the Gem State, including one route that’d go from Twin Falls to Sun Valley.

Public comment is open until April 7.

According to ITD, both proposals are competing to receive $1.1 million to provide mass transit between cities.

The first proposal comes from Elevated Transit. The company submitted plans to create two unique bus routes. One would connect Salt Lake City with Rexburg. The other runs from Coeur d'Alene to Boise. It includes a detailed breakdown of costs as well. The second proposal was submitted by Salt Lake Express and focuses on Southern and Eastern Idaho. This proposal would fund three routes: one from Jackson, Wyo. to Idaho Falls, another from Rexburg to West Yellowstone, Mont., and a third from Twin Falls to Sun Valley.

