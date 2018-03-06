ITD Seeks Public Input for Long-range Plan

BOISE, Idaho – The Idaho Transportation Department is seeking public input through an online survey that will help the agency better prepare for changes in technology, funding, demographics and economics.

The interactive survey, which takes about 5 to 10 minutes to complete, asks input about priorities the department should focus on from now to the year 2040 as part of its long-range plan.

“The survey is intended to allow participants to give meaningful input quickly,” Ken Kanownik, a planner with the transportation department, said in a prepared statement. “We understand people are busy, and want to make it convenient and easy to give input.”