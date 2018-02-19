ITD Testing Solar Powered Road Markers

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX) Sun powered road markers are being tested on Idaho roads to help drivers navigate at night. The Idaho Department of Transportation says crews are experimenting with solar-powered pavement markings on small stretches of road in Pocatello. The markers help increase the visibility of raised islands for motorists. ITD has bought 600 of the lights to install in the various districts in Idaho; the southeast district is the first to install them. The lights were first installed on Feb. 8, on US-30 will more expected to be installed. As with most solar devices, the lights are charged by sun light during the day which is then used at night. ITD officials says the section of highway was chosen because of the lack of street lighting. Check out the video: